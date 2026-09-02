NCLAT to hear Subhash Chandra's insolvency case on October 7

On Tuesday, a five-member special bench of the NCLT issued notices to all parties involved in Chandra's personal insolvency case.

The bench was headed by NCLT President Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal.

It restrained Chandra from alienating his properties, either directly or indirectly.

The tribunal observed that there was no majority view on the proposed repayment plan and hence no final order could be implemented at this stage.