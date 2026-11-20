NCLT gives CBI 3-week deadline in Subhash Chandra insolvency
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to step up and respond within three weeks in the personal insolvency case of Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra.
The move is meant to keep things moving quickly, with the CBI's lawyer expected in court as well.
Hearing set for December 9 2026
Everyone involved now has three weeks to pull together all documents, so things stay organized and on track.
The next hearing is set for December 9, 2026, showing that the tribunal wants a fair and efficient process for this high-profile matter.