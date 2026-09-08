NDR Group to list InvIT trust via ₹750cr IPO, ₹450cr/₹300cr
Business
NDR Group is gearing up to take its InvIT Trust public with a ₹750 crore IPO: ₹450 crore as new shares and ₹300 crore from existing ones.
This move shifts the Trust from private to public, opening up investment opportunities.
NDR Group plans 2 warehousing acquisitions
The money raised will help NDR buy two warehousing companies, boosting its portfolio, which already includes about 22.97 million square feet across 18 cities, over 100 warehouses, and 42 industrial parks.
With strong revenue growth and almost full occupancy, NDR is also eyeing more expansion in smaller cities through its Smart Spaces initiative.