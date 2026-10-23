Nearly 500 Bojangles add Bo-Linda AI, 100 more planned

Since launching in 2024, Bo-Linda has handled more than 1 million orders each week with a 98% success rate.

Upgrades are coming soon, like smarter upselling based on how busy it is, to make service faster and boost sales.

Plus, it'll connect with Global Payments' Genius platform for smoother payments, while still keeping humans in the loop to double-check orders.

Other big chains like McDonald's are also jumping on the AI bandwagon to increase restaurant efficiency.