Nearly 500 Bojangles add Bo-Linda AI, 100 more planned
Bojangles is taking its AI order-taker, Bo-Linda, to nearly 500 restaurants, and plans to add 100 more by mid-2027.
Bo-Linda helps customers at the drive-through by explaining menu items, letting you know what's sold out, and even suggesting food based on things like the weather or time of day.
Bo-Linda handles over 1 million weekly
Since launching in 2024, Bo-Linda has handled more than 1 million orders each week with a 98% success rate.
Upgrades are coming soon, like smarter upselling based on how busy it is, to make service faster and boost sales.
Plus, it'll connect with Global Payments' Genius platform for smoother payments, while still keeping humans in the loop to double-check orders.
Other big chains like McDonald's are also jumping on the AI bandwagon to increase restaurant efficiency.