Nearly 70% Indian firms plan AI investment, only 3% data-ready
Nearly 70% of Indian businesses are gearing up to invest more in artificial intelligence over the next 12 months (from November 2026), according to a Dun & Bradstreet survey.
But here's the catch: only 3% are truly ready for full-on AI deployment when it comes to handling their data.
Plus, just one-quarter of these companies feel their teams are actually prepared for the AI wave.
Report urges data systems, AI governance
The report points out that Indian firms need better data systems and stronger operations if they want to make the most of AI.
Dun & Bradstreet also recommends building solid rules for managing AI and tightening up on cybersecurity.
Basically, getting future-ready with tech isn't just about spending money: it's about being smart with how you use it.