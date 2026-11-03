Nearly 70 of India's top 100 see foreign stakes fall

This is not just about India; global investors are shifting money from emerging markets (like India) to places they think will grow faster, such as Taiwan and South Korea.

India's share in a key global index has nearly halved since its 2024 peak.

Plus, while India's earnings growth looks solid at 14% to 15% for FY27, it does not stack up against the S&P 500's projected 33%.

Still, FPIs are not totally out; they are just being pickier, joining in on select deals rather than buying across the board.