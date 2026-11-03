Nearly 70 of India's top 100 see foreign stakes fall
Foreign investors have pulled back big-time from India's biggest companies.
Nearly 70 out of the top 100 have seen their foreign stakes drop to the lowest levels in years.
Sectors like banking and IT are feeling it most, and giants like Godrej Consumer Products, Adani Enterprises, and TCS have not seen this little foreign ownership in decades.
Global investors favor Taiwan, South Korea
This is not just about India; global investors are shifting money from emerging markets (like India) to places they think will grow faster, such as Taiwan and South Korea.
India's share in a key global index has nearly halved since its 2024 peak.
Plus, while India's earnings growth looks solid at 14% to 15% for FY27, it does not stack up against the S&P 500's projected 33%.
Still, FPIs are not totally out; they are just being pickier, joining in on select deals rather than buying across the board.