Nearly 8 in 10 Indian executives pressured to adopt AI
Business
Nearly eight out of 10 top Indian business leaders say they are under serious pressure to bring AI into their companies, often before they have even figured out what it really means for them.
The push is especially strong for marketing and tech heads, who see AI as key to connecting with customers and shaping future strategies.
Millennials now 55% of India's C-suite
AI isn't just a buzzword; it's actually creating new roles and helping leaders make smarter decisions.
Millennials now make up 55% of India's C-suite, showing a big shift toward younger, more diverse leadership.
Companies are also valuing broad experience over sticking to one industry, but 51% of executives admit they're still unsure about what skills teams will need next.