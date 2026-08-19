Tata's Starlink rival might offer services in India by 2028
What's the story
Tata Group-backed satellite communications provider Nelco is gearing up to enter the direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity market. The company plans to launch commercial services in India and other South Asian countries by early 2028. The move comes after a $20 million investment in Lunar Holdco Inc, which provides satellite mobile connectivity solutions under the Elveo Mobile brand.
Strategic investment
Strategic partnership with Lunar Holdco
Nelco's Managing Director and CEO PJ Nath said the investment in Lunar Holdco Inc is not just about reselling but becoming a strategic partner.
He clarified that their role isn't to build and fund satellite constellations, which require billions of dollars. Instead, they want to be part of the ecosystem as a strategic partner.
This move is aimed at giving Nelco a key position in the emerging D2D market.
Business expansion
New business opportunity for Nelco
Nelco sees D2D connectivity as a new business opportunity beyond its existing satellite connectivity and capacity-reselling operations.
The company plans to use this technology for mobile connectivity, IoT, smart agriculture, asset tracking, connected vehicles, and maritime services.
It intends to make India one of the first markets for its D2D services while also targeting Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Service launch
Trials and commercial operations
Nelco plans to start trials of its D2D services by the end of 2027, with commercial operations expected to begin in early 2028.
However, the rollout will depend on the regulatory framework in place.
The company intends to collaborate with mobile operators instead of competing with them or selling services directly to consumers.
Its D2D model will mainly focus on B2B and B2G markets.
Regulatory confidence
Regulatory approvals and spectrum rules
Nath expressed confidence that India will eventually allow D2D services, even though licensing and spectrum rules are still being finalized.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has sought stakeholder views on D2D services using either mobile satellite service (MSS) spectrum or IMT/mobile spectrum under the proposed satellite communication network authorization framework.
Nelco is preparing for regulatory approvals to ensure quick action once the market opens.