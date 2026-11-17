The new office is all about making collaboration easier across IT, sales, and marketing teams.

Founder and Director, NeoSOFT, Nishant Rathi says this shows NeoSOFT's push for innovation and talent development: "Fourteen years ago, we were a team of around 300 people in this building. Today, we've grown to over 4,000 professionals, thanks to the dedication of our people and the trust of our customers. This expansion is about more than additional space. It's about bringing our teams closer, developing future leaders, and creating an environment where innovation thrives so we can continue delivering meaningful value to customers worldwide."

The space features huddle zones and a Learning and Development area to help everyone keep growing their skills.