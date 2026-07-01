Nepal restarts tea exports to India after 2-month halt Business Jul 01, 2026

Nepal is shipping tea to India again after a two-month halt that started in May 2026.

The break happened because India tightened its import rules, putting Nepal's tea industry under pressure, especially since most of its tea heads straight to India.

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal shared that things are back on track after some diplomatic talks, calling it a big relief for local producers.