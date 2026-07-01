Nepal restarts tea exports to India after 2-month halt
Nepal is shipping tea to India again after a two-month halt that started in May 2026.
The break happened because India tightened its import rules, putting Nepal's tea industry under pressure, especially since most of its tea heads straight to India.
Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal shared that things are back on track after some diplomatic talks, calling it a big relief for local producers.
India inspects 20% of Nepali tea
India has now relaxed its testing policy: only 20% of Nepali tea shipments need inspection instead of every single one.
This update should make border clearances much faster.
As Kamal Mainali from the Nepal Tea Association put it, exports have resumed under the new system.
Nepal's tea 90% bound for India
Nepal produces 7,838 tons of orthodox tea each year, and nearly all of it, 90%, goes to India.
The recent export ban showed just how much Nepali growers rely on smooth trade with their neighbor.