Nestle CEO Philipp Navratil says workers must understand AI impact
Business
Nestle's CEO, Philipp Navratil, thinks it's crucial for workers to get what AI can do if they want to stay competitive in today's job market.
He leads a massive team worldwide and says you don't need to be an AI expert: just knowing how it's changing business is what really counts.
Navratil urges workflow redesign, Brockman concurs
Navratil warns that simply adding AI tools to old routines can make things messy.
Instead, he suggests reworking how we work: cut out extra steps and use AI where it actually helps.
That way, people can focus on what humans do best, like analyzing data and making decisions.
OpenAI president Greg Brockman agrees: human judgment still matters, even in an AI-powered world.