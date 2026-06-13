Does Nestle's MAGGI noodles have an infestation issue?
What's the story
Nestle India has refuted allegations of infestation in its popular MAGGI noodles. The company said the claims originated from an unverified social media account and that it had not received any sample for testing. They also clarified that their products meet all quality and safety standards, and have been cooperating with investigations by authorities to prove the same.
Assurance
We remain fully transparent with authorities: Nestle India
The spokesperson further emphasized, "Nestle India maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations. We remain fully transparent with the authorities and are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter." This statement highlights Nestle's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards in its production processes while being open with regulatory bodies about these allegations.
Lab results
Lab report confirmed compliance with quality standards
Nestle India also revealed that it had conducted quality analysis of batch and market samples, which were sent for investigation to an FSSAI-accredited laboratory. The company said the lab report confirmed compliance with quality standards, including the absence of any infestation.