Nestle India has refuted allegations of infestation

Does Nestle's MAGGI noodles have an infestation issue?

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:13 pm Jun 13, 202612:13 pm

What's the story

Nestle India has refuted allegations of infestation in its popular MAGGI noodles. The company said the claims originated from an unverified social media account and that it had not received any sample for testing. They also clarified that their products meet all quality and safety standards, and have been cooperating with investigations by authorities to prove the same.