Nestle India's shares slip on profit decline
Nestle India's shares slipped by 2.04% on Friday, landing among the top losers on the Nifty 50.
While revenue for April-June 2025 grew slightly compared to last year, profits took a noticeable dip, showing that even big brands can have off quarters.
Key financial metrics for the quarter
For Q2 FY25, revenue rose to ₹5,096 crore from ₹4,814 crore last year but was lower than the previous quarter.
Net profit dropped to ₹659 crore versus ₹747 crore a year ago, and earnings per share fell too.
Over the past year, both annual revenue and profit declined overall.
On the bright side, Nestle's book value per share improved a bit and its debt levels increased—a sign of some shifts in how it's managing its finances.