Nestle India's shares slip on profit decline

Key financial metrics for the quarter

For Q2 FY25, revenue rose to ₹5,096 crore from ₹4,814 crore last year but was lower than the previous quarter.

Net profit dropped to ₹659 crore versus ₹747 crore a year ago, and earnings per share fell too.

Over the past year, both annual revenue and profit declined overall.

On the bright side, Nestle's book value per share improved a bit and its debt levels increased—a sign of some shifts in how it's managing its finances.