Wockhardt reports ₹90 crore net loss for June quarter
Wockhardt just reported a ₹90 crore net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2025—a big jump from last year's ₹14 crore loss in the same quarter.
Revenue stayed flat at ₹739 crore, so sales haven't really picked up, even though EBITDA rose 12.5% compared to the previous quarter.
Stock slips over 3% after news broke
EBITDA actually dropped 21% from last year, and profit margins are shrinking as costs keep climbing.
After the news broke, Wockhardt's stock slipped over 3%, adding up to a 1% dip for the year so far.
If you're curious about how companies handle tough times—or just want to know why investors are watching Wockhardt closely—this is one to keep an eye on.