Wockhardt reports ₹90 crore net loss for June quarter

Stock slips over 3% after news broke

EBITDA actually dropped 21% from last year, and profit margins are shrinking as costs keep climbing.

After the news broke, Wockhardt's stock slipped over 3%, adding up to a 1% dip for the year so far.

If you're curious about how companies handle tough times—or just want to know why investors are watching Wockhardt closely—this is one to keep an eye on.