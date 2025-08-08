Next Article
SAIL's stock dips 2% as investors react to quarterly results
SAIL's stock slipped by 2% on Friday, closing at ₹120.87 and landing among the top losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The dip comes as investors react to SAIL's latest numbers—a mix of good news and not-so-great trends.
Quarterly bounce back in revenue and profit
On the bright side, quarterly revenue jumped from ₹23,997 crore last year to ₹25,922 crore this June, and net profit bounced back from a small loss to a solid ₹671 crore profit.
But looking at the bigger picture, annual revenue actually dipped slightly this year, and profits have dropped sharply since their peak in 2022.
All this back-and-forth seems to be making investors cautious about SAIL right now.