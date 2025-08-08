Berger Paints stock rises 1% on strong annual performance

Berger's FY25 revenue at ₹11,544.71 crore

Berger's revenue for FY25 grew by 3.1% to ₹11,544.71 crore, and net profit inched up to ₹1,147.75 crore.

If you're into stocks or just curious about big brands, they also announced a ₹3.80 per share dividend effective this August.