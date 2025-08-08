Next Article
Berger Paints stock rises 1% on strong annual performance
Berger Paints India's stock nudged up 1% to ₹551.45 on Friday, following a strong annual performance and higher trading activity.
The company is part of the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Berger's FY25 revenue at ₹11,544.71 crore
Berger's revenue for FY25 grew by 3.1% to ₹11,544.71 crore, and net profit inched up to ₹1,147.75 crore.
If you're into stocks or just curious about big brands, they also announced a ₹3.80 per share dividend effective this August.
Q1FY25 revenue hits 5-quarter high
The latest quarter saw revenue hit its highest in five quarters at ₹3,200.76 crore, but net profit dipped—mainly due to a Kolkata warehouse fire and heavy monsoon losses.
Still, Berger managed a slight rise in operating profit, showing some real resilience despite the setbacks.