Why Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is among the top losers today

Business

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals saw its shares drop 2.1% to ₹2,019.50 on Friday, landing it among the top losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The company's recent financials have been a rollercoaster, leaving investors unsure about what's next.

Investors are cautious as growth hasn't been steady

If you're tracking stocks or just curious about market moves, Glenmark's story is a reminder that numbers can swing fast.
Despite bouncing back from a huge loss last year to a small profit this quarter, and annual profits recovering to ₹1,047 crore, investors are still cautious because the growth hasn't been steady.

Revenue has jumped around over past 5 quarters

Glenmark's revenue has jumped around over the past five quarters and earnings per share improved from -53.22 to 37.11—a big turnaround.
Still, with profits only just recovering, many are holding back until they see more consistent gains.