Torrent Gas plans $450 million IPO, eyes $3B valuation
Torrent Gas, part of the Torrent Group, is looking to raise $450 million through an IPO that could value the company at around $3 billion.
The money will go toward upgrading its infrastructure and paying down debt, but the final numbers will depend on how global trade tensions play out.
The company is helping India transition to cleaner energy
They supply compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles and piped natural gas (PNG) to homes, businesses, and factories—basically helping more people switch to cleaner energy.
Torrent Gas operates across seven states and one union territory in India.
Demand for cleaner energy is rising across the country
India's IPO scene is buzzing—over $8 billion raised already this year with an estimated $18 billion expected to be raised in the second half of 2025.
Torrent Gas's move highlights how investors are betting big on sustainable fuel solutions as demand for cleaner energy keeps rising across the country.