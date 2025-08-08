Next Article
LIC's ₹27,000 crore loss on TCS investment
TCS shares have dropped 34% since last August, falling from ₹4,592 to about ₹3,045.
This crash has wiped out over ₹5.5 lakh crore in market value and shrunk LIC's stake by nearly ₹27,000 crore—a tough moment for big investors.
TCS's recent revenue and profit bump
Despite a slight bump in revenue and profit last quarter, TCS missed estimates and is now cutting 12,000 jobs as clients tighten spending.
For anyone watching India's tech scene or thinking about investments, this shows how global uncertainty can shake even the biggest companies.
Analysts say weak IT spending, global trade worries fueling sell-off
Analysts say weak IT spending and global trade worries are fueling the sell-off.
They're eyeing support levels around ₹3,000-₹2,682 but expect more pressure until demand picks up again.