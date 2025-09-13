Why Nestle investors are pushing for chairman's resignation

Freixe was abruptly dismissed by Nestle in early September for not disclosing a romantic relationship with a subordinate. His exit comes just a year after Mark Schneider's sudden departure.

Leadership uncertainty

Bulcke's future as chairman uncertain

The recent events have left Bulcke's future as chairman, a position he has held since 2017, in doubt. He had previously announced his intention to step down next year. However, given the current situation and rising shareholder discontent, it remains to be seen whether he will remain in his role or decide to resign amid mounting pressure for leadership changes at Nestle.