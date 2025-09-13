SEBI eases compliance for listed debt issuers, opens local offices

Other notable updates from SEBI's recent meeting

SEBI is also opening local offices in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bengaluru to help investors and keep a closer watch on the markets.

Plus, it's now easier to become an investment adviser or research analyst—no more address proof or credit checks needed; any graduate with the right certification can apply.

All these moves aim to lower barriers for young professionals and startups while making India's capital markets more accessible and fair for everyone.