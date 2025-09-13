SEBI eases compliance for listed debt issuers, opens local offices
SEBI just rolled out new rules for listed debt issuers—companies can now share annual reports through web links or QR codes instead of bulky printouts.
This update is set to cut costs and make compliance a lot smoother for businesses.
The changes apply to all listed debt issuers (non-convertible securities).
Other notable updates from SEBI's recent meeting
SEBI is also opening local offices in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bengaluru to help investors and keep a closer watch on the markets.
Plus, it's now easier to become an investment adviser or research analyst—no more address proof or credit checks needed; any graduate with the right certification can apply.
All these moves aim to lower barriers for young professionals and startups while making India's capital markets more accessible and fair for everyone.