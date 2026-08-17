Nestle plans new products tailored for weight-loss drug users
What's the story
Nestle is developing new products specifically for users of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy. The move comes as the company looks to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and nutritional science to address the side effects associated with these medications. These side effects include muscle loss and facial fat reduction, commonly referred to as "Ozempic face."
Technological innovation
Addressing rapid weight loss effects
Nestle is using AI and other technologies to analyze clinical research, identify nutrient combinations, and develop products tailored for GLP-1 users.
The company's Chief Technology Officer, Stefan Palzer, told Reuters that they are "well positioned with the portfolio" and see this as a "huge opportunity" for their business.
Nestle's scientists are studying the effects of rapid weight loss and creating products to help consumers manage these effects.
Product innovation
AI in nutrient combination discovery
Nestle is using AI tools to sift through clinical research and find nutrient combinations that could help with muscle health, hydration, and nutritional intake.
The company has already started adding collagen protein to products under its Vital Proteins brand.
This is part of an effort to address skin, hair, and nail health issues linked with rapid weight loss.
Market response
Patented appetite-curbing ingredients
Nestle has also patented combinations of proprietary ingredients to curb appetite among consumers who often feel hungrier after stopping GLP-1 treatments.
The company has already launched products targeting GLP-1 users, including the Boost Advanced Nutrition Shake in the US and a high-protein version of its Milo malt drink called Milo PRO High Protein in Asia and Australia.
AI tools
Food Genie and other AI tools
Nestle has developed internal systems to analyze scientific literature, simulate consumer behavior, identify emerging trends, and help product developers navigate a database of around 120,000 recipes.
One such tool is an internal platform called Food Genie. It helps scientists and product developers predict how recipes might perform and spot opportunities for reformulation.
Trend tracking
AI for consumer trend tracking
Nestle is also testing AI-driven consumer simulations to predict how shoppers will respond to new products and health claims before they hit the shelves.
The company is using AI to track social media and spot emerging consumer trends. This way, it can determine if certain topics are lasting trends or just passing fads.