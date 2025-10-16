Nestlé's profit dips 23% but revenue grows: What's happening?

New launches like NESCAFE Sunrise and KitKat in Singapore helped exports achieve high double-digit growth, and Maggi keeps expanding globally. Nestle also kept its operating margin steady at 22%, showing it's running efficiently despite the profit dip. Plus, profit was up 15% over last quarter.

Nestle's stock up 15.5% this year

With GST rates dropping and Nestle investing in new Maggi production lines, the company's betting big on growth.

No wonder its stock is up 15.5% so far this year (as of October 16, 2025).

If you're watching the FMCG space, this is a story worth following.