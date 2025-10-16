Nestlé's profit dips 23% but revenue grows: What's happening?
Nestle India's stock climbed 5% to ₹1,281 on Thursday, even though its Q2 FY26 profit dropped 23.6% year-on-year to ₹753 crore.
The twist? Revenue actually grew 11% to ₹5,644 crore, thanks to record domestic sales and strong demand across key products.
Strong domestic sales and efficient operations
New launches like NESCAFE Sunrise and KitKat in Singapore helped exports achieve high double-digit growth, and Maggi keeps expanding globally.
Nestle also kept its operating margin steady at 22%, showing it's running efficiently despite the profit dip.
Plus, profit was up 15% over last quarter.
Nestle's stock up 15.5% this year
With GST rates dropping and Nestle investing in new Maggi production lines, the company's betting big on growth.
No wonder its stock is up 15.5% so far this year (as of October 16, 2025).
If you're watching the FMCG space, this is a story worth following.