NetApp says India fastest growing Asia market, Bengaluru R&D hub
NetApp, a major data infrastructure company based in San Jose, California, says India is now its fastest-growing market in Asia, thanks to booming demand from banks, tech firms, manufacturers, and government projects.
At its Insight 2026 event, CEO George Kurian shared that its Bengaluru center has become NetApp's biggest R&D hub worldwide, with about 4,000 engineers leading new innovations.
NetApp expands AI storage portfolio
NetApp works with everyone from big banks, IT services firms, and government agencies, and it is the top player in India's all-flash storage space.
To keep up with the AI wave, it has launched Novus (a new storage architecture designed for large-scale AI factories and GPU infrastructure) and teamed up with Oracle Cloud for managed storage services.
Its latest tools include Novus, the OCI storage service, Console Autonomous Operations, Fleet Management, AI ChatOps, expanded Keystone Sovereign, and the planned NetApp-Nutanix solution.