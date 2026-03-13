Netflix cuts jobs in product and creative teams

Restructuring impact

Layoffs not performance-related

The recent job cuts at Netflix were not performance-related. Some employees were made redundant while others were reassigned to different positions within the company. The impacted roles are believed to include designers, producers, and creative specialists tied to marketing and brand experiences. This internal reorganization comes amid leadership shifts at the streaming giant with Elizabeth Stone being promoted from CTO to Chief Product and Technology Officer overseeing product, engineering, and data teams.