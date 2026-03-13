Netflix cuts jobs in product and creative teams
What's the story
Netflix has reportedly laid off several dozen employees from its global product team as part of an internal reorganization. The layoffs primarily affected the creative studio unit, a team of designers and producers responsible for marketing materials such as in-app trailers, posts, and live-experience content. The job cuts come at a time when many tech companies are restructuring teams amid a wider industry shift toward artificial intelligence tools and automation.
Restructuring impact
Layoffs not performance-related
The recent job cuts at Netflix were not performance-related. Some employees were made redundant while others were reassigned to different positions within the company. The impacted roles are believed to include designers, producers, and creative specialists tied to marketing and brand experiences. This internal reorganization comes amid leadership shifts at the streaming giant with Elizabeth Stone being promoted from CTO to Chief Product and Technology Officer overseeing product, engineering, and data teams.
Workforce distribution
Netflix's workforce and financial position
Netflix is estimated to have a global employee strength of around 16,000 people with 70% of its staff based in the US and Canada. The company reported 13,000 employees in 2023, highlighting steady growth before the recent cuts. The layoffs come as Netflix finds itself with an additional $2.8 billion in cash, following a breakup fee from Paramount Skydance after the streamer abandoned its deal with Warner Bros.