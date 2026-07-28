Netflix faces lawsuit over executive's firing after team retreat
What's the story
Kevin Baillie, a former Vice President and Head of Creative at Eyeline Studios, Netflix's visual effects division, has filed a lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit comes after his termination following an incident at a company retreat. Baillie had previously worked on visual effects for popular films like Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter.
Incident details
Baillie's ketamine therapy disclosure and subsequent termination
Baillie revealed that he underwent physician-supervised ketamine therapy in late 2022 to cope with depression after his mother's death.
He shared this during a "vulnerability-trust exercise" at a January company retreat at a Netflix-owned property in California.
Weeks later, the company investigated his comments and terminated him.
A company attorney admitted that "the ketamine therapy issue has factored into the termination."
Risk assessment
Risks of 'vulnerability exercises' in corporate settings
Workplace expert Adam Mendler told Inc. that such exercises can be risky if companies promote openness without explaining how that vulnerability will be handled later.
He said, "If employees are encouraged to be candid and later face consequences for what they disclose, the damage to trust can extend far beyond the people involved."
Broader inquiry
Baillie's lawsuit also highlights alleged alcohol use during retreat
Along with Baillie's comments, Netflix's investigation also probed into alleged profanity and alcohol use at the same retreat.
This included an incident where Baillie performed a Guinness-related party trick on his colleagues' request.
The lawsuit claims that alcohol consumption at company events was "common, openly tolerated, and affirmatively encouraged."
Leadership influence
Allegations of CEO Jeff Shapiro's drinking at work events
The lawsuit alleges that Jeff Shapiro, the CEO of Eyeline Studios, encouraged alcohol consumption among employees.
It claims he once bought beer at a convenience store and brought it to a company car ride for staff to share.
Baillie also claims he saw Shapiro drinking with Netflix and Eyeline employees at his own welcome dinner in September 2024, Netflix Annual Business Review events in March 2025, and even a Lakers game attended by Netflix execs in February 2026.
Legal proceedings
Baillie is seeking a jury trial in his lawsuit
Baillie's attorneys have provided over half a dozen instances of Shapiro being present at a work event with a drink in his hand.
The lawsuit also claims that Shapiro had a personal bar in his office and served Baillie alcohol several times, including after a successful meeting with Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
Baillie is suing for compensatory damages, lost wages, emotional distress damages, and punitive damages as he seeks a jury trial.