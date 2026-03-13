Netflix lays off 50 employees from its product division
Netflix just let go of 50 employees from its product division as part of a recent internal reorganization, mainly affecting mid-level and administrative roles in its Creative Studio team, the team behind marketing design and content launches.
For context, that's less than 1% of the division's 6,000-strong team.
Layoffs are less than 0.5% of total staff
As of March 2026, Netflix is believed to employ roughly 16,000 people worldwide.
These layoffs are less than 0.5% of the total staff, and no senior executives were among those let go.
Elizabeth Stone promoted to chief product and technology officer
Alongside the cuts, Netflix promoted Elizabeth Stone to chief product and technology officer on February 2, 2026.
She now leads product, engineering, and data teams after Eunice Kim left in September 2025; her tenure included a major user-interface update that management linked to subscriber growth.