Netflix logs biggest-ever India subscriber jump Q3 with Flipkart bundle
Netflix just had its biggest-ever jump in Indian subscribers in the third quarter, along with the company's first transaction-based loyalty bundle with Flipkart.
This move, along with a strong lineup of local shows, led to a 24% spike in watch hours and an 18% bump in revenue compared to last year.
'Lock Upp' becomes Netflix India's most-watched
India's first daily reality series on Netflix, Lock Upp, broke records as the most-watched title ever on the platform here. Other hits like Musafir 4 Cafe and Operation Safed Sagar also pulled in millions of views.
Gregory K. Peters, co-CEO, president & director, Netflix, summed it up nicely: these successes show how focusing on what members love really pays off.
Netflix expected $51.1B by 2026
Globally, Netflix saw revenue climb 12% year-on-year and is expected to hit $51.1 billion by 2026.