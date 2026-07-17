Netflix reports earnings after 45% stock drop, Reed Hastings leaves
Business
Netflix is about to share its latest earnings after a rough stretch; its stock has dropped about 45% since June 2025, wiping out $259 billion in value.
Things got shakier in April when disappointing forecasts hit and longtime chairman Reed Hastings stepped down, making investors even more uneasy.
Netflix considers live channels or bundling
Netflix's failed attempts to buy Warner Bros. Discovery and Roku haven't helped confidence.
Meanwhile, viewer engagement is slipping as platforms like Meta's "Instagram for TV" grow and movies like Backrooms pull people back to theaters.
With global net additions at their weakest since 2022, Netflix is now considering live channels or bundling services to win viewers back.