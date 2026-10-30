Network18 posts 28.67% Q2 FY27 profit rise with ₹544.67cr revenue
Business
Network18, part of Reliance Industries, just posted a solid 28.67% profit boost for Q2 FY27, earning ₹53.08 crore compared to last year's ₹41.25 crore.
Revenue from operations also climbed 9.4%, reaching ₹544.67 crore.
Network18 total income grows nearly 12%
Total income (including other sources) grew by nearly 12%, thanks mostly to strong performance from its content studio arm.
While standalone revenue dipped a bit due to a drop in news ad inventory, demand for government ads stayed high and helped keep things steady overall.
Even with some ups and downs, like shares slipping slightly, the company is holding its ground through smart diversification and steady government ad support.