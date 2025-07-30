New banking laws kick in from August 1: What's changing

If you're following how banks are managed, here's the scoop: now only those with a "substantial interest" of ₹2 crore or more can become directors at cooperative banks—a huge jump from the old ₹5 lakh limit (which hadn't changed since 1968!). Plus, directors (except chairpersons and full-timers) can now serve up to 10 years instead of just eight. These tweaks aim to make sure there's better oversight and less room for conflicts of interest.

Public sector banks will have to hand over unclaimed money—like dividends or matured bonds left untouched for seven years—to an investor fund that helps educate and protect people.

Also, these banks can now pay their auditors directly, which should mean better quality checks.

And they'll need to report key info to the RBI more often—think monthly or quarterly instead of just occasionally—helping keep things transparent and above board.

