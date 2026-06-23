New Delhi meeting advances India US trade deal talks

Piyush Goyal optimistic on phase 1

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is optimistic that phase one of the deal could be signed before July 24, 2026.

He's pushing for better tariff treatment so Indian exports can compete in the US but admits progress has been slow because of tough tariff issues.

Goyal also made it clear that protecting sensitive sectors like agriculture, fisheries, and dairy is a must as talks continue, showing both countries are working toward a stronger partnership.