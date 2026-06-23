New Delhi meeting advances India US trade deal talks
Big moves are happening between India and the US top officials met in New Delhi to push forward a major trade deal.
The goal? Lower tariffs and make it easier for Indian goods and services to reach American markets.
After the meeting, US Ambassador Sergio Gor shared, "Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India," hinting things are moving along.
Piyush Goyal optimistic on phase 1
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is optimistic that phase one of the deal could be signed before July 24, 2026.
He's pushing for better tariff treatment so Indian exports can compete in the US but admits progress has been slow because of tough tariff issues.
Goyal also made it clear that protecting sensitive sectors like agriculture, fisheries, and dairy is a must as talks continue, showing both countries are working toward a stronger partnership.