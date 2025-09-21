New GST rates from tomorrow: What gets cheaper

Cars, tractors, life-saving medicines to become cheaper

This shake-up is all about making things simpler—and more affordable.

Lower taxes on basics mean less strain on student budgets and family expenses.

Cars (especially small ones), tractors, life-saving medicines, Ayurvedic products, medical devices—even hotel stays under ₹7,500—are all getting tax cuts too.

The idea is to boost spending power for households and families while supporting jobs in housing, healthcare, travel, and agriculture.

By cutting red tape for small businesses and making essentials more accessible, the new GST rules aim to make daily life a little easier for everyone.