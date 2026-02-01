New Income Tax Act to come into effect from April
Business
Big change ahead: India's new Income Tax Act will start from April 1, 2026.
Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget, this update is all about making taxes simpler and more modern for everyone.
Budget 2026-27 focuses on growth and fairness
The 2026-27 Budget keeps its focus on boosting growth and making things fairer for all.
Last year's reforms—like raising the tax-free income limit to ₹12 lakh—were aimed at giving the middle class more spending power.
Now, with expanded tax slabs and a fresh tax bill, the government wants to keep building an economy that works better for families.