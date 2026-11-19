New MD Sanjay Rao aims to boost Bata India exports
Bata India, a partially-owned Indian subsidiary of Bata, is looking to seriously boost its exports.
Newly-appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Rao says it is eyeing markets in Latin America, Africa, South-East Asia and West Asia:
Right now, less than 1% of Bata's sales come from exports, even though it sold more than 51 million pairs in India in FY26.
Bata India plans double revenue 2030
India is becoming a go-to spot for footwear manufacturing thanks to the "China plus 1" trend (basically, companies want options beyond China).
Rao sees this as a huge chance for Bata to grow globally.
At home, Bata also wants to double its revenue by 2030 and is betting big on sneakers alongside its classic styles.
Its massive network of 2,000 stores stays key, but online sales are picking up too.