New UPI rules simplify chargeback process

Before, if your refund was declined—often just because of claim limits—banks had to jump through extra hoops with NPCI . Now, they can handle valid cases right away as "good faith" chargebacks. This means fewer delays and a much quicker path to getting your money back.

Changes aim to build more trust in digital payments

With UPI use booming in India, these changes should make the whole process less stressful and more reliable.

It's all about making sure your complaints are sorted faster and building more trust in digital payments—so you can spend (and get refunded) with confidence.