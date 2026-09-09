New York City grocery plan sued for alleged antitrust violations
New York City's plan to open five city-run grocery stores just got challenged in court.
The National Supermarket Association, along with two local markets, is suing the city, saying these new stores, set to sell essentials for at least 30% less than neighboring shops thanks to public funding, create unfair competition and break antitrust laws.
City denies grants, considers tax breaks
City officials deny giving out grant programs for existing grocers but admit they're looking at tax breaks and zoning perks instead.
The first store is planned for Hunts Point in 2027, even as some locations are about a block from existing supermarkets.
Mayor Mamdani stands by the idea, saying, "I'm confident both in the legality of this, that it will stand up in court and the importance of delivering it."