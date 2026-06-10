New York startup Jedify raises $24 million in Norwest-led round
Business
Jedify, a New York startup, grabbed $24 million in fresh funding led by Norwest, with backing from Snowflake and others.
The cash will help them grow their team and make their AI tools even better for companies.
Jedify builds company data context graph
Jedify's platform connects to all kinds of company data (think databases, Slack chats, and documents) to build a "context graph."
This lets AI agents understand real company tasks and give smart answers in real time.
Companies like Kiteworks are already using it to create tools for their teams.
Snowflake isn't just investing: it's also integrating Jedify's tech into its own systems.