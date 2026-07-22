News Corp. sues Brave, alleges browser sold articles to AI

News Corp. wants an injunction to stop Brave's alleged actions, plus up to $150,000 for each violation.

This comes after Brave sued News Corp. last year, arguing its use of article snippets was fair use.

News Corp.'s CEO called Brave's approach "tacky tech trafficking," while Brave argues that blocking them holds back progress in generative AI.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between media companies and tech firms over how news content gets used in the age of AI.