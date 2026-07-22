News Corp. sues Brave, alleges browser sold articles to AI
News Corp. is suing Brave Software, claiming the browser company secretly took and sold articles from outlets like The Wall Street Journal and New York Post to AI companies.
News Corp. says this hurts publishers financially and discourages AI firms from making proper licensing deals.
News Corp. seeks $150,000 per violation
News Corp. wants an injunction to stop Brave's alleged actions, plus up to $150,000 for each violation.
This comes after Brave sued News Corp. last year, arguing its use of article snippets was fair use.
News Corp.'s CEO called Brave's approach "tacky tech trafficking," while Brave argues that blocking them holds back progress in generative AI.
The case highlights ongoing tensions between media companies and tech firms over how news content gets used in the age of AI.