Nexedge Capital secures $20 million to expand Indian wealthtech operations
Business
Nexedge Capital, a New Delhi-based wealthtech startup, has landed $20 million in its very first funding round, led by Mirae Asset Venture Investment and Elev8 Venture Partners.
The fresh funds are set to boost its tech platform, grow its team of senior bankers, and help it reach more clients in smaller cities across India.
Manages over $3bn for 1,300 clients
Launched in February 2025 by Anirudha Taparia, previously served as co-founder and Joint CEO of 360 ONE Wealth, Nexedge already manages over $3 billion for 1,300 clients, pretty impressive for just 18 months in business.
They are looking to launch a nonbank financial company (NBFC) and roll out tailored services for nonresident Indians (NRIs).