Backed by a $20 million anchor commitment from the Tyagi family office, the fund plans to invest in everything from private equity to public stocks, focusing on AI and data center growth.

It's targeting projects across North America and India, with assets sponsored by affiliates of the Nexent Capital and Tryfacta platform.

As Adesh Tyagi, Nexent's managing partner, puts it, this move comes as global interest in building out AI infrastructure is really heating up, making places like GIFT City and Abu Dhabi key hubs for tech investment right now.