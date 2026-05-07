Neysa Networks raising funds after $1.2B Blackstone for 20,000 GPUs
Business
Neysa Networks, led by CEO Sharad Sanghi, is looking to raise more money after the $1.2 billion Blackstone investment in February.
Why? They want to roll out 20,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in the next year and catch some big deals in the booming AI world.
Neysa eyes hires and data centers
The new funds will help grow their engineering team and launch better tools for managing massive GPU clusters.
Neysa has also received international recognition from Japan and West Asia, planning to take headcount above 200 once big deals land.
Long term, they want their own data centers two years from now to compete with giants like Microsoft and AWS by offering custom services at better prices.