NHPC's Q4 profit jumps 68% to ₹1,549cr

State-owned NHPC has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,549.42 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26. This marks a whopping 68.5% jump from ₹919.63 crore in the same period last year. The surge in profit was mainly due to an increase in revenue from operations, which rose by 20% year-on-year to ₹2,816 crore from ₹2,347 crore.

Financial performance Slight decline in EBITDA Despite the jump in profit, NHPC's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) saw a slight decline of 0.7% to ₹1,196 crore from ₹1,205 crore in Q4 FY25. The company's EBITDA margin also shrank to 42.5% from 51.3% a year ago. This shows that while the company is making more money overall (in terms of revenue), its profitability per unit of revenue has decreased slightly compared to last year.

Dividend declaration NHPC proposes final dividend of ₹0.21 per share NHPC's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹0.21 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.40 per equity share paid in February 2026. The total dividend payout for the fiscal year would be ₹1.61 per share if approved by shareholders.

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