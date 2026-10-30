Nifty 50 crosses 23,100 as IT, Trent shares rally
Business
Nifty 50 just crossed the 23,100 mark on Friday afternoon, mainly powered by a strong run in IT stocks and a big jump from Trent.
The index climbed 0.72% to reach 23,101.35 points, with Trent standing out after its shares shot up by 6.3%.
Nifty faces resistance 23,210 to 23,230
IT companies like HCL Technologies and Infosys helped boost the sector over 1.5%, while IndiGo also added momentum with a solid 3.42% rise.
On the flip side, Coal India and Nestle India slipped a bit. Meanwhile, global factors like high crude oil prices played a role too.
For those tracking numbers closely, Nifty's next resistance is between 23,210 and 23,230 points, with support around 22,900 if things dip again.