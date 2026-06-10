Nifty 50 down 11% year-to-date, could post its 1st annual fall in a decade

India faces inflation and $300B outflows

India, as a major oil importer, is feeling the pinch with higher inflation and pressure on company profits.

Foreign investors have pulled out $300 billion from Indian stocks, and brokerages like Citi and Nomura have cut their outlooks.

Still, analysts see this as more of a "healthy pause" after years of gains, pointing to steady SIP investments and infrastructure spending as reasons for long-term optimism.

As Morningstar's Himanshu Srivastava puts it: "One of the fundamental principles of index investing is accepting that there will be periods when returns are muted or even negative. Trying to time the market based on short-term performance can often do more harm than good," and separately notes that he advised investors to periodically review and rebalance their portfolios.