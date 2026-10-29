Nifty 50 rollover cost slips to 0.29% amid oil fears

With worries about conflict in West Asia after the US midterms, traders are playing it safe: October saw fewer rollovers than usual.

Even though Nifty 50 is down 12.2% this year, it managed a small comeback with a 1% jump on October 29, 2026, and is up 1.4% for the month.

Analysts say steady oil prices are key if markets want to recover anytime soon, so everyone's watching and waiting before making big moves.