Nifty 50 rollover cost slips to 0.29% amid oil fears
Business
Nifty's rollover cost just dropped to its lowest point in five months, mainly because traders are worried about rising oil prices and possible U.S.-Iran tensions.
According to Aditya Birla Money Ltd, the cost slid from 0.78% in September to just 0.29% for October.
Nifty 50 traders play it safe
With worries about conflict in West Asia after the US midterms, traders are playing it safe: October saw fewer rollovers than usual.
Even though Nifty 50 is down 12.2% this year, it managed a small comeback with a 1% jump on October 29, 2026, and is up 1.4% for the month.
Analysts say steady oil prices are key if markets want to recover anytime soon, so everyone's watching and waiting before making big moves.