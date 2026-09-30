Nifty 50 set for largest yearly drop since 2011
The Nifty 50 is on track for its biggest yearly drop since 2011, falling by 13.5% in 2026.
The index is on track for its first annual decline since 2011, mostly because of global tensions after US strikes on Iran and rising oil prices at home.
All this uncertainty has shaken investor confidence and led to steady selloffs by foreign investors.
Indian tech and major stocks decline
Big tech names like Infosys, Wipro, and TCS have had a rough year, which hasn't helped. Major players like Reliance Industries and ITC also saw declines.
On top of that, expensive oil (more than $100 a barrel), a weaker rupee, India's relatively limited AI exposure, lower rainfall due to El Nino, and higher global interest rates have all piled on pressure, making it tough for the market to bounce back anytime soon.