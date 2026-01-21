Nifty 50 sinks below 25,000 as market jitters hit hard Business Jan 21, 2026

The Nifty 50 traded at 24,982.55 on Wednesday, while Sensex dropped too, together wiping out nearly ₹6 lakh crore in investor wealth over just three days.

The fall wasn't limited to big names; midcap and smallcap indices also slid almost 2%, showing the pain was widespread.