Nifty 50 sinks below 25,000 as market jitters hit hard
The Nifty 50 traded at 24,982.55 on Wednesday, while Sensex dropped too, together wiping out nearly ₹6 lakh crore in investor wealth over just three days.
The fall wasn't limited to big names; midcap and smallcap indices also slid almost 2%, showing the pain was widespread.
Why does this matter?
If you're following markets or investing through apps, this dip signals how global drama and local disappointments can shake things up fast.
Investor nerves are high: the volatility index jumped over 10%, and foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹3,000 crore in a day.
What's behind the drop?
It's a mix of global uncertainty—like delayed US tariff decisions and new trade threats—and some big Indian companies missing earnings expectations (think Reliance and ICICI Bank).
Add in a weakening rupee and no new US-India trade deal, and you get a recipe for shaky markets all around.