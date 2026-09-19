Nifty 50 slips 6th straight week closes below 23,600
Nifty 50 slipped again this week, down 0.22% for the week, making it six weeks in a row of losses.
Even with some surprisingly good company June-quarter earnings, the index closed below the key 23,600 mark.
Investors are staying cautious, and the mood feels a lot like last year's rocky ride.
BoJ Fed rate hikes hit Asia
It's not just India: Asian markets like Japan and South Korea are also feeling the heat from global tensions and changing interest rates.
The Bank of Japan just raised rates to a 31-year high, and the US Fed hiked its rates, too.
Plus, India relies heavily on imported oil (over 80%), so any price swings hit hard.
While oil prices have eased a bit lately, foreign investors seem more interested in Asian markets with bigger AI exposure right now, even though Indian companies posted strong results.