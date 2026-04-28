Nifty above 24,100 as Sensex slips amid rising crude oil
Business
The Indian stock market had a mixed start Tuesday: Sensex slipped just a bit, while Nifty managed to climb above 24,100.
Trading stayed pretty range-bound as investors kept an eye on rising crude oil prices, which are making everything feel a little more expensive.
Auto metal up PSU banks down
Not all sectors moved the same way today. Auto and metal stocks saw small gains, but PSU banks dropped more than 1%.
With high oil prices in the background, investors are being extra cautious and picking their moves carefully, so it's more of a "wait and watch" vibe than big swings right now.